Livability of Sacramento makes it a great place to live, Forbes says; City advocates don't disagree
California's capital city is on the map: Forbes named Sacramento as one of the best cities to call home in 2023. “Sacramento is not the well-kept secret that it was,” said Mike Testa, of Visit Sacramento. “People like our city, without question.” When it comes to touting Sacramento and its accolades, Testa is often part of the conversation. Testa, CEO of the organization, said Friday he believed the city had “matured” in recent years. KCRA 3's Lee Anne Denyer reports.