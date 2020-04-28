Food Drive in Little Rock Runs Out of Supplies in an Hour

A drive-up food distribution hosted Tuesday, April 28, by the Outlets of Little Rock in partnership with the Arkansas Foodbank ran out of food in under an hour after hundreds lined up from the early morning hours, local media reported.

The footage here shows at least 120 vehicles lined up along I-30, waiting to access the food drive which was operated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Arkansas Foodbank said “each donation consists of three boxes (box of dry goods, box of produce and a box of frozen product) per family with enough items for approximately 40 meals.”

The event was scheduled from 10 am to 2 pm, but organizers said on Facebook that they had ran out of food by 11 am. Credit: Justin Rotton via Storyful