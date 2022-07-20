'Little Monsoon Cell' Pours Rain Amid Blue Sky, Record Heat in New Mexico

A meteorologist captured footage of a “little monsoon cell” pouring rain with a backdrop of blue sky in La Cienega, New Mexico, on Tuesday, July 19.

The National Weather Service reported that an “isolated-scattered crop of storms” were expected until Tuesday evening amid “triple digit heat” in the area. The NWS also said that Tuesday’s high temperature of 102 degrees Fahrenheit was the hottest of the year so far in the region. Credit: Darren Van Cleave via Storyful