Little Girl's Unique Pronunciation of Winnie-the-Pooh Cracks Up Dad

A little girl’s attempt to pronounce “Winnie-the-Pooh” sounded like something else entirely, with video shared on August 6 showing the hilarity that ensued at her house in Cape Town, South Africa.

Nelis Engelbrecht told Storyful that he wanted to take a video of his daughter Kaleiah with her new helmet on, as the pair prepared for a bike ride. What he caught on camera, however, he later described as a parenting fail.

In the amusing video, the adorable Kaleiah can be heard asserting that she needs to use the restroom… or so it seems.

Engelbrecht told Storyful that he was confused by Kaleiah’s request, as the little girl had just gone to the restroom. But when he looked at the book his daughter was holding, his confusion turned to hilarity, as he saw the famous stuffed bear on the front cover.

“I asked her to bring a book, cause she likes to ride and read in her favorite bike cart,” he said. Credit: Nelis Engelbrecht via Storyful