Little Girl Raises More Than £1,500 for NHS With Running Challenge

An inspirational four-year-old girl in Leeds, England, has raised more than £1,500 and counting for the National Health Service by running five kilometers over five days as part of the Run for Heroes challenge.

Little Grace Melling celebrated her fifth and final run dressed as Frozen’s Elsa on April 27. A few days before, she ran one of her first kilometers sporting a Princess Belle outfit.

“We knew that we had an amazing set of family and friends but we have been truly overwhelmed by the support,” said Grace’s mother, Amy Louise Melling, in a post on Facebook.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The true heroes are those in the NHS battling on the front line every day,” she added.

Grace was inspired to take on the challenge after seeing her parents do the Run for Heroes 5K Challenge.

Grace’s mother said the four-year-old initially wanted to raise £20 for her aunt and grandmother, both of whom are NHS workers. Credit: Amy Louise Melling via Storyful