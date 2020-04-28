Little Girl in Lockdown Recreates Art Class With Stuffed-Cat Students

In a video posted to YouTube on April 20, a five-year-old from Illinois was shown recreating the long-lost classroom experience, with herself in the teacher role and rows of blank-eyed stuffed cats – and one real kitty – as her pupils.

In the footage, young Abby discusses upcoming art projects with her students, most of whom are overstuffed animal versions of her cat, Carrot.

“I’m going to have you guys after lunch do a kitty project, to make a kitty. You guys know how to make yourselves, don’t you?” Abby asks before launching into further details of other projects they have to look forward to.

Although most of Abby’s students are stuffed animals, her actual cat, Carrot, is sitting among the toys, camouflaged quite well since they are all orange.

Erin Merryn, Abby’s mom, filmed the video and jokingly told Storyful, “This is Abby teaching ginger stuffed animal cats and our real cat Carrot. Can you spot the real cat?” Credit: Erin Merryn via Storyful