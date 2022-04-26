Little Girl Left Behind on Rail Platform Reunited With Mother

A little girl became stranded at a Melbourne train station when she jumped onto the platform and the train doors closed before her mother could follow, video release by police on April 26 shows. Happily, she was soon reunited with her mother.

CCTV video of the March 23 incident shows the little girl hopping off the train at South Yarra, and her attempt to get back onto the train before it pulled out of the station once she realized she was alone.

Two good Samaritans can be seen taking the five-year-old to police, who then wait on the platform with her before her mother returns. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]