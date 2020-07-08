Little Girl Does Boris Johnson Impression in Coronavirus PSA

A six-year-old girl from Shropshire, England, did her best impression of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as she took to the mic to give an update on coronavirus safety measures.

This footage, posted to Twitter by her mother, Anne Marie Brown, shows little Kelly warning people “to help save lives, stay home,” as she staged her own press briefing.

“I think my daughter does a better job than Boris Johnson – what do you think?” Brown wrote.

“Nothing gets past my six year old! I think it shows just how much they take in,” she added.

In the video, the girl lists off several coronavirus guidelines as if giving a press conference. “Join me tomorrow at the same time for Kelly’s coronavirus news,” she urges viewers. Credit: Anne Marie Brown via Storyful