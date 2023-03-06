Little Girl Delights Flight Attendant With Act of Kindness

A little girl’s gesture of kindness was warmly accepted aboard a Delta Airlines flight from Hawaii to Utah recently, with video showing her offering candy to the crew.

Footage by mom Kaylynn Young shows her seven-year-old daughter stopping as she boards the aircraft to ask how many crew members are working. She then counts out some packets of candy for them.

Young told Storyful that her daughter is “very thoughtful.”

“She is always complimenting other people and trying to do kind things,” Young said.

“That is so sweet of you. Thank you so much,” the flight attendant says.

After the kind gesture, the crew “gave us lots of thanks and were extra patient with us since we were traveling with kids,” Young said. Credit: Kaylynn Young via Storyful