Little Boy Wonders Why Swaddled Newborn Sister 'Doesn't Have Any Arms'

A toddler cracked his parents up after he made an observation that his newborn sister appeared to lack arms as she was swaddled in a blanket at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, California.

William Santangelo, father of both children in the now-viral video, told Storyful this was the first time his son met his baby sister in February of 2020. The footage shows Santangelo’s son checking out the infant as someone behind the camera asks him what he thinks. He looks the baby over before responding, “She doesn’t have any arms.”

“He was a very observant toddler,” Santangelo said. “The video was used as our birth announcement for our daughter.” Credit: William Santangelo via Storyful