Little Boy Visiting Japan Delights Passengers by Speaking Japanese Aboard Train

An Israeli toddler visiting Japan showed off his language skills to the delight of passengers aboard a train in Tokyo in late August.

The boy’s father, Asaf Mazuz, recorded this video and told Storyful his son Tomer is 2.5 years old.

“The people were amazed by him, and he got much attention from them and other children,” Mazuz said.

Tomer can be heard repeating “konnichiwa,” or “hello,” and saying “arigato gozaimasu,” or “thank you,” as passengers clap along. Credit: @tomermazuz292 via Storyful