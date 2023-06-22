Little Boy Speechless After Dad Tells Him Adoption Is Finalized

A broken leg was the least of a father’s concerns on June 13, as an emotional video showed him jumping into a pool in Elk Gove, California, to tell his son that his adoption had been finalized.

The “love story,” as Chris Overton calls it, was caught on camera by his wife Kayla Christine Overton. In the video, the overjoyed Overton rushes to the pool to break the news to his adopted son, Jameson.

“I’m your dad now,” Overton can be heard saying. The big reveal leaves the boy speechless, before Jameson reaches out for a hug and tells his father that he loves him.

Kayla Overton told Storyful that the adoption process lasted two years, and that Chris couldn’t wait to tell Jameson the good news, despite having undergone major leg surgery.

He shared the footage on TikTok where he wrote that, “after a few years of court the battle is finally over and my son is now indisputably my son.” Credit: Kayla Christine Overton via Storyful