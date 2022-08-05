Little boy loves getting ready for naptime
A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau
TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei
The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia
MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,
Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference
Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.
A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara
WASHINGTON (AP) — New D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney didn't have to wait long to earn his first victory. Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas scored goals during second-half stoppage time and D.C. United stunned Orlando City 2-1 on Sunday in Rooney's debut. Rooney was hired on July 12 but had to watch United’s last three matches while waiting for his work visa to be approved. The 36-year-old English national, played in D.C. from 2018-19. Júnior Urso scored in the 9th minute to give Orlando City (
CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w
Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co
MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C
EDMONTON — Forward Kailer Yamamoto has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The deal will carry an average annual value of US$3.1 million. Yamamoto, 23, set career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season. He also notched seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference finals. A former first-round draft choice of Edmonton in 2017, Yamamoto has recorded 40
Players and coaches might win championships but Dave Dickenson believes it's people like George Hopkins who are the glue that binds a football team. Hopkins is the Calgary Stampeders' veteran equipment manager in his 51st year with the CFL club. He'll appear in his 1,000th career regular-season game Friday when the Stamps visit the Ottawa Redblacks. Hopkins has been a part of six of Calgary's eight Grey Cups wins. In 2014, he was added to the club's Wall of Fame as a builder. "To me, there are p
BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real
TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut