Little boy and his dog go for a relaxing car ride
This friendship between a little boy and his Shiba Inu is the sweetest thing you'll see all day. Enjoy!
This friendship between a little boy and his Shiba Inu is the sweetest thing you'll see all day. Enjoy!
There will be a father-son dynamic on an NHL bench this season. Just probably don’t expect the peewee-style preferential treatment.
The Blackhawks have bolstered their staff with a star U.S. Olympian.
The NBA's work on social justice has led to a meeting between Pope Francis and a delegation of NBA players.
The Toronto Raptors have added some depth with the signing of shooting guard DeAndre Bembry.
The development of two potential COVID-19 vaccines could be a major assist in the battle against the coronavirus, but they might not be a game changer when it comes to NHL fans being able to return to arenas in the near future. Dr. Susy Hota, medical director of infection prevention and control and infectious diseases specialist at the University Health Network in Toronto, said even if a vaccine becomes available early in the new year, it will take several months for enough of the population to be vaccinated. "In order for there to be some kind of a herd immunity effect from vaccination ... you still need about 85 per cent coverage in the population for it to really be helpful," said Hota, who also is an associate professor in the department of medicine at the University of Toronto. "I think we do have to mentally prepare ourselves, I'd say, for at least a year to try and roll out the vaccine and feel like you've got coverage to a point where it's more protective on a population level." Pharmaceutical companies Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca have said their vaccine candidates are at least 90 per cent effective in preventing a COVID-19 infection. But until an adequate level of protection is reached, Hota believes gatherings like crowds attending sporting events should be restricted. "I think the goal would be to minimize and keep the sort of two-metre distancing as much as possible between people included in the stadium," she said. "So that does limit the overall capacity quite a bit." WATCH | NHL analyst Dave Poulin discusses NHL's next steps: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said the league hopes to return Jan. 1 and wants to play a full 82-game season with fans in arenas. League officials have also said they must be flexible in their planning and the format used to begin the season might change over time. According to Statista.com, an NHL team will lose nearly $1.5 million US in ticket sales and revenue generated from food and beverage for each home game played before empty seats. One return to play possibility for the NHL is dividing the league into four regional divisions, including one featuring the seven Canadian teams. The divisional teams could travel to a hub city for a series of games then return home. Another scenario could see a team like Vancouver fly east and play two or three games over a week in Montreal. Financial challenges loom David Legg, a professor of sports management at Mount Royal University in Calgary, said a vaccine that allows some fans into buildings won't cure the NHL's financial problems. Like other businesses trying to stay afloat during the pandemic, NHL teams hosting games will have to be creative in their ticket pricing and food services. "Every business is thinking that way," said Legg. "They're trying to think about ways to kind of engender loyalty to the brand, even though they might take a financial hit this year. "From a long-game perspective, you want to ensure that fans enjoy themselves. Maybe they price food and beverages less than they normally would, knowing they're going to take a hit financially short term, but long term they are going to generate fan loyalty." Even with a vaccine, it's "a total crapshoot" how many fans will want to attend games, said Legg. "That's the great unknown," he said. "I would suspect the majority of the people will probably wait and just kind of see how it goes. And if it seems to them it's safe, they'll fall in line." Barriers to entry Hota said the restrictions on fans in buildings could extend into next fall. "That might be the earliest that we could get to some point of overall vaccination rates ... that would be reassuring," she said. "I think the safest way to do it is to transition things slowly." Travel restrictions between Canada and the U.S. might extend into 2022, she said. Even travelling within Canada could be difficult. "Travel means you're crossing in jurisdictions where they may be at different stages of vaccination," said Hota. "It's taking into context their local transmission rates, the accessibility to vaccinations in that area." Another issue affecting the NHL is the hurdles the U.S. may face in vaccinating its population. "They're 10 times our size and they have a greater problem with COVID right now and a lot of complexities on rolling things out," said Hota.
If this is Frank Gore's last season, he wants at least one win.
The Toronto Raptors added Aron Baynes to replace the departing Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka.
Raptors re-sign free agent center Chris Boucher to two-year, $13-million contract.
The Lions' season reached another low on Sunday, with Thanksgiving lurking.
Clemson-Florida State should be heated. It should be passion-filled. It should be played with some animosity. So Dabo Swinney's comments mocking FSU and Mike Norvell's response could be the start of something fun.
This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here. When NBA free agency opened on Friday evening, three big-name Toronto players hit the market. By the time the dust settled, two of them were gone. But the Raptors re-signed the best one and made some cost-effective moves to replace the departures. Crucially, they kept themselves in position to land the biggest prize of all down the road. Here are the details from the Raps' busy weekend: They re-signed Fred VanVleet. This was the big one. The Raptors helped turn the smallish guard from an undrafted free agent into a star over the last four years, and he was one of the best bargains in the league last season at a salary-cap hit of $9.3 million US. But VanVleet made it clear that he intended to get paid this off-season, and he was probably the best truly-available player on the market (Anthony Davis opted out of his contract but is expected to re-sign with the Lakers). That opened the possibility that Toronto might either lose VanVleet to an aggressive bidder or have to overpay to keep him. But the Raps re-signed him for four years and $85 million, which seems pretty reasonable. Especially after Charlotte dropped $120 million over four years on a diminished Gordon Hayward. They lost Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol to Los Angeles. Ibaka joined Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers for two years, $19 million. Gasol went to the NBA-champion Lakers for two years (no salary figures reported yet). Both big men were important and beloved members of the 2019 title team, and Ibaka will be especially missed. He averaged a career-high 15.4 points with 8.2 rebounds last season while blending his athleticism, shooting range and intensity with an off-court playfulness that endeared him to teammates and fans (never forget his kitchen-interview show or this scarf). Gasol, 35, is in the twilight of his career. But he's still capable of contributing off the bench for a contender with his brainy defensive work, passing and judicious three-point shooting. They added Aron Baynes to help fill the hole in the middle. The 33-year-old Australian centre isn't as good as Ibaka and Gasol, but he's an inexpensive substitute who can take on their work. Baynes averaged a career-high 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds last season for Phoenix and is considered a pretty good defender and three-point shooter (by big-man standards). He technically signed a two-year contract for about $14 million. But the second year is a team option, so Toronto can walk away from it next summer to free up cap space. That's very much in keeping with the Raptors' long-term strategy, which we'll come back to in a second. They re-signed Canadian Chris Boucher and took a flier on DeAndre' Bembry. Boucher got two years, $13.5 million, signalling the Raptors think he can step into a bigger role helping Baynes soak up the minutes that belonged to Ibaka and Gasol. Bembry is a 26-year-old wing who averaged only 5.8 points last season for Atlanta. But the Raptors are paying him less than $2 million and they can opt out after this season. So why not. Greek Freak in 2021? They stayed in the hunt for Giannis Antetekoumpo. Perhaps even more than re-signing VanVleet, this was Toronto's top priority. The Raptors put up an impressive and honourable defence of their championship last season after losing Kawhi Leonard in free agency, but it became clear in the playoffs that they need a true superstar to win another title. Antetekoumpo is as super as they come — he just won back-to-back MVPs and was named Defensive Player of the Year last season. He also might be looking to leave Milwaukee when his contract expires this summer, and Toronto could be one of the prime destinations for him. To have a shot, president Masai Ujiri and his staff needed to preserve their cap space beyond this season while also keeping the roster solid enough that Giannis could envision a strong supporting cast. By re-signing VanVleet and not doing anything dumb (like, say, that Hayward contract), the Raptors nailed both objectives.
Thielen's status for Sunday's game against the Panthers is not yet clear.
The teams entered into a partnership built around their schedules.
Former Canadian national team player and CBC Sports basketball analyst Jevohn Shepherd was named general manager of the CEBL's Ottawa BlackJacks on Monday. Shepherd, 34, retired from playing last year following an 11-year career with stops in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands and Romania. The Toronto native was a second-round draft pick of the Guelph Nighthawks in 2019. Shepherd takes over a BlackJacks team that surprised many by reaching the semifinals of the league's Summer Series in its expansion season. "After watching the action closely as part of the CBC broadcast team for the CEBL in 2020, I am proud to be a part of something special in Ottawa. The CEBL has quickly grown credibility among Canadians and international pros around the world. The foundation is set in our nation's capital for long-term professional basketball success," Shepherd said. The BlackJacks featured an all-Canadian roster in 2020, including national team stalwarts Phil and Thomas Scrubb as well as CEBL standout Johnny Berhanemeskel and U Sports developmental player of the year Lloyd Pandi. Shepherd replaces Dave Smart as BlackJacks GM after Smart left the position in August to focus on his roles as director of basketball operations at Carleton and coaching consultant with the Ottawa Senators. Shepherd's first task with Ottawa will be rebuilding its coaching staff after head coach Osvaldo Jeanty withdrew his name for consideration ahead of the 2021 season. The team says an international coaching search will conducted in the weeks ahead. Ottawa president Michael Cvitkovic said the team canvassed Canadian basketball before choosing Shepherd. "Jevohn represents the exciting direction of the CEBL, is known throughout the league as a collaborator, and will expand international player recruitment. He believes in the value of community and will help bring great pride to Ottawa and Gatineau," Cvitkovic said. Shepherd's former Team Canada teammate Jermaine Anderson currently serves as GM of the Hamilton Honey Badgers. WATCH | Impact of the CEBL on Canadian basketball:
Colin Kaepernick wants everyone to remember that it's been 1,363 days since he was employed by an NFL team.
Roughly 90 percent of NBA roster spots are filled, and few consequential free agents remain on the market. Just three days into the frenzy, we can declare big winners and losers of 2020 free agency.
A bleak spree of news the past 72 hours leaves college basketball at a crossroads. The sport is crumbling in front of us because of greed, competing agendas and a lack of leadership. And it may mean another canceled NCAA tournament if action isn't taken.
Believe it or not, college basketball starts this week.
The program that produced USWNT star Alex Morgan is suddenly in the spotlight after a report by Oakland TV station KTVU cast light on an allegedly toxic culture that was rife with bullying and intimidation.
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon temper expectations of James Conner among Pittsburgh's talented lineup. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.