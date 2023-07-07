Litter Covers Lake Tahoe Shore Following Independence Day Celebrations

Nonprofit Clean Up The Lake said it picked up nearly three tonnes of litter at Lake Tahoe, Nevada, following Fourth of July celebrations.

Clean Up The Lake CEO Colin West told Storyful his organization removed a total of 6,318 pounds of litter during their July 5 clean up at Zephyr Cove, on the eastern side of Lake Tahoe.

Drone video by Riley McCLaughry shows trash and debris scattered along the shore. Credit: Clean Up The Lake via Storyful