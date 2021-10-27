The List: The Value of Making Mistakes
Call it a bump on the road, a slight hiccup, or taking a left turn. Truth is, we all make mistakes.
Kyle Beach revealed his identity as the former Blackhawks player former video coordinator Brad Aldrich allegedly sexually assaulted in 2010.
Kyle Beach's decision to speak up has the potential to spark systemic changes in the hockey world and beyond.
Winning is paramount in the NHL — until it shouldn't be.
Members of the Chicago Blackhawks addressed the results of an independent investigation released Tuesday.
The Edmonton Oilers are surging, the Jets are staying afloat, and the Maple Leafs are currently Ontario's second-best squad.
Barnes’ ability to seamlessly integrate his eclectic skillset into Toronto's offensive and defensive schemes has been a welcome addition to the Raptors.
The Toronto Raptors seem like they’re going to be one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. As for the other end of the court, it remains a work in progress. Though there is reason to be optimistic.
With Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe on the verge of returning, a few players are about to lose their minutes in the rotation.
Cavallo is the only openly gay top-tier male soccer player in the world.
On this week's Zone Time, Julian, Sam, Omar and Justin share their reactions to the findings released in Blackhawks sexual assault scandal and ask what caused such failure at every level of the sport, from players, to coaches, to journalists.
Mark Davis questioned the NFL on how it handled knowledge of Jon Gruden's emails.
A roller derby team in Cleveland says it's been using the Guardians name since 2013.
Los Angeles Kings defenceman Drew Doughty will be out for about eight weeks with a bruised right knee.
In an article released by the Toronto Star, fans learned that a certain Rogers executive almost led Masai Ujiri to leave the Raptors organizaiton. That would have been catastrophic for the fanbase.
There might not be a flurry of activity, but there's one huge name — and a few decent-sized names — who could be moved.
After a humiliating loss to Liverpool, Man United gets set for a difficult stretch of the season, beginning with a matchup against Spurs this weekend.
The Packers, meanwhile, are facing the prospect of playing without WRs Davante Adams and Allen Lazard amid COVID-19 exposures within the team.
Details about the new Saudi-backed venture are expected to be announced next week.
Matt Harmon previews the primetime NFL action and reveals his DFS picks for all three island games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night.
Game 1 of the World Series failed to outdraw multiple regular season NFL games.