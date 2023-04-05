Lisa's Classroom Crew: Silverthorne Elementary School
In this week's Lisa's Classroom Crew, Lisa Hidalgo talked with these kiddos about weather and mountain snow.
In this week's Lisa's Classroom Crew, Lisa Hidalgo talked with these kiddos about weather and mountain snow.
The 6-year-old had previously been expelled because he has strangled and choked another teacher, a press release by lawyers said.
Trump's administration repealed the gainful employment rule, a safeguard for student-loan borrowers. Democrats want it reinstated as soon as possible.
“The very trap that he set for others is the one that he set for himself,” said the Minority Leader in the Florida House
Teachers strikes are about "taking back control from a brutally racist state", the new hard-Left National Education Union (NEU) leader has said.
Felicia LoAlbo-Melendez's mother said her daughter contacted the school several times about being bullied before she was found dead in an apparent suicide
“Students should consider New College in Sarasota quickly being touted as the Hillsdale College of the southeast.” — John Stemberger, president of Florida Family Policy Council
Authorities said the woman was there to speak with administrators.
Julia Wheeler was struck off for two years following the inappropriate behaviour at Pencoed Comprehensive School in Bridgend.
The Yukon Cannabis Licensing Board says the courts shouldn't interfere with its decision to reject an application for a cannabis retail shop at a downtown Whitehorse location. In a response filed to the Yukon Supreme Court on March 24, the board says it's opposed to Community Cannabis Inc.'s request for judicial review and the measures being sought — namely, for a judge to reverse the board's decision and grant Community Cannabis its requested licence. Community Cannabis, which took the board to
The lawsuit argues that the defendants knew the six-year-old "had a history of random violence".
Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Tuesday he was grateful to receive cards and letters from students at St. Christopher Academy in Nashua.
Manny Diaz Jr. picks for students have life lessons Florida’s elected officials should learn, says the Editorial Board.
Teachers have noticed a rise in the influence of misogynist influencers on social media aimed at students, the National Education Union heard.
It wasn't the sound of sneakers on squeaky rubber floors that filled the gym at the Marine Institute in St. John's Saturday. Instead, onlookers heard the animated chatter of students talking science for the first time since 2019. The Eastern Newfoundland Science and Technology Fair took place as an in-person event Friday and Saturday, featuring about 115 projects and over 130 students from grades 7 to 12. "We're pretty excited about that," said Yvonne Dawe with the Newfoundland and Labrador Scie
A lawsuit against the University of Delaware over its campus shutdown and halting of in-person classes because of coronavirus can proceed as a class action on behalf of thousands of students who were enrolled and paid tuition in spring 2020, a federal judge has ruled. In his ruling, Judge Stephanos Bibas rejected the University of Delaware's argument that the plaintiffs, who accuse the school of breach of contract and unjust enrichment, lacked standing to sue. The university also argued unsuccessfully that it is impossible to know who actually paid tuition because some students may have used outside sources like scholarships.
Students, teachers, and community members rallied outside Tennessee’s state capitol building on Monday, April 3, a week after a deadly shooting at the city’s Covenant School.Footage captured by Kait Saier shows demonstrators carrying signs and chanting “Choose kids, not guns” on Monday morning.Three nine-year-old children and three school staff members were killed on March 27 at the Covenant School, police said. Credit: Kait Saier via Storyful
The Biden administration has yet again quietly updated the timeline for borrowers seeking student loan forgiveness under a one-time account adjustment, according to reports. Student Loan Forgiveness:...
Oxford University will no longer reward first-class students with the best accommodation after abolishing its last remaining “scholars’ ballot”.
The president of a private university in Minnesota that was criticized for firing a professor who showed a depiction of the Prophet Muhammad in an art history class announced Monday that she is retiring next year. Hamline University President Fayneese Miller said at a news conference that although the school has been in the headlines, journalists were “reporting on a false narrative.” Issues arose in October when Erika López Prater showed a 14th-century painting depicting the Prophet Muhammad to her students as part of a lesson on Islamic art, after warning them beforehand and giving them an opportunity to opt out.
East High School students and parents gathered at the school Monday, demanding transparency from the Denver Public Schools Board of Education. Russell Haythorn reports.