Lisa Rinna says daughter Amelia Gray made the decision to break up with Scott Disick 'on her own'

Nearly two months after Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick split, Hamlin's mom Lisa Rinna is sharing details on their breakup.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories