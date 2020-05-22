Lisa Kudrow totally owns embarrassing Beastie Boys moment

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Ben Stiller, and Adam Scott joined forces to conquer Celebrity Escape Room. The special was part of Red Nose Day, which raises money for children in need.

The hilarious Jack Black hosted the escape room and tormented the celebrities with puzzles while entertaining viewers. He made a point of repeatedly reminding viewers to donate to the charity. M&M’s also offered to donate $150,000 if the group was able to complete the challenge in 60 minutes or less.

While all the celebrities are great actors, they weren’t particularly good at solving puzzles. At one point Black teased, “Sure, they're totally blowing this, but they're totally blowing this for charity.”

Everyone in the group struggled in one way or another, but Lisa Kudrow was probably the most memorable with her struggle on the final challenge. They were tasked with singing the Beastie Boys hit “Fight for Your Right,” but unfortunately Kudrow did not own a license to ill.

Each actor had to sing a verse of the song, but just before Kudrow was supposed to sing, she muttered, “I don't know this song.” This not only shocked her fellow celebrities, it also shocked fans at home.

Despite not knowing the lyrics, Kudrow rose to the occasion and owned the challenge, with lots of laughter along the way.

The group managed to finish the song, which allowed them to complete the escape room with six minutes to spare. Hopefully they raised a lot of money for children in need.

If you would like to make a donation or learn more about the charity, please visit RedNoseDay.org.