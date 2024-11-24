Lions vs. Colts highlights Week 12
Watch highlights from the Week 12 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts during the 2024 NFL season.
Watch highlights from the Week 12 matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts during the 2024 NFL season.
The Jets blew a late lead as Richardson led the Colts to a game-winning score in the final minute.
Here's a look at Week 10 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
The Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Chargers game Nov. 17 is now a "Sunday Night Football" matchup.
The Colts dropped their third straight game on Sunday afternoon.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald as they look ahead to Week 10 of the NFL season by deep diving on the biggest matchup of the weekend and giving one thing to watch in every single game.
The Vikings broke a two-game losing streak. Darnold had three turnovers, yet the Colts couldn’t win, an outcome that will bring up questions over the Colts’ decision to bench Anthony Richardson.
The Lions are off to a dominant start to this season. It's been a long time coming, but the Lions have a real chance to win a Super Bowl. They're the NFL's best team right now.
The Lions can score in a number of different ways.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers his insight into the major results from Week 9's Sunday action.
How does the NFL playoff bracket look after 8 weeks?
The Lions are so good they can dominate despite statistical anomalies.
The top two teams in the NFL can both reach double-digit wins by Week 12.
Another week, another set of mistakes prove pivotal in a Bears loss.
Sanders landed on the back of his head after being flipped in the air on a tackle.
The Giants' season keeps hitting new lows.
San Francisco needs a win to stay connected in the NFC West and wild-card races.
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.
Four top-15 teams lost in Week 13. Some conference races were simplified. Others got more complicated.
Like Navy, Army was no match for Notre Dame.