Lions look to get refocused after Week 2 loss to Seahawks
Penei Sewell and Cam Sutton talked to reporters Monday following the Lions' overtime loss to Seattle on Sunday.
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes agreed to a restructure of his 10-year, $450 million contract that gives him a substantial boost in pay over the next four seasons, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the contract. Equity Sports CEO Chris Cabott, who has helped to represent Mahomes going back to his draft year, told ESPN that he
DENVER (AP) — Jerry Rosburg isn't walking through that door to save the Denver Broncos' head coach from himself like he did a year ago. When the Broncos jumped out to a 21-3 lead against Washington on Sunday, it seemed the safest of bets that coach Sean Payton would improve to 73-0, including playoffs, when his teams held a lead of 18 points or more. Russell Wilson's teams in Seattle had never blown that big of a lead. Denver's defense had sacked Sam Howell three times, rookie speedsters Marvin
In a loss to the AFC East-rival Dolphins on Sunday night, the Patriots had ample trouble with a running game that couldn't get out of first gear.
A Belgian cyclist who went viral after kneeing and knocking over 5-year-old girl won a defamation lawsuit against the girl's family. (Newsflash)
The Giants, who erased a 21-point deficit, were among four teams who rallied back after trailing by 10 or more points this week.
The NFL had played 146 weeks since we last saw this happen in a game.
After a verbal spat hyped their matchup to prizefighting magnitude, Colorado’s Deion Sanders and Colorado State’s Jay Norvell are moving on.
The ex-New York Giant was on FOX NFL Kickoff and explained why he was hesitant to believe the Cowboys were Super Bowl contenders
Barry Sanders' 10-season legacy as the Lions' record-breaking running back is now commemorated with an 8-foot-tall bronze statue at Ford Field.
EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Andre De Grasse had an impressive season-best performance in the men's 200 metres to win his first Diamond League title at the Prefontaine Classic on Sunday. The Markham, Ont., native showed off his vintage final gear down the stretch to pull ahead and cross the line in 19.76 seconds. Americans Kenny Bednarek (19.95) and Erriyon Knighton (19.97) placed second and third, respectively. Toronto's Aaron Brown finished sixth (20.23). De Grasse, the reigning Olympic 200 champio
The Seahawks had a huge bounce-back performance in an overtime win at Detroit. Scott Pianowski examines that and more fantasy developments from Week 2.
Sergio Garcia made a desperate last-ditch attempt to play in this month’s Ryder Cup but was rebuffed by the DP World Tour, who told him that because had resigned his membership there was no back in time for the match in Rome.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Zach Wilson was in full uniform in the New York Jets locker room long after the game, getting some words of encouragement from tight end Tyler Conklin and some of his teammates. Even though the Jets had just lost 30-10 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, with Wilson thrust back into the starting role after four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles four snaps in the season opener a week earlier, they don't see the same young quarterback who struggled so much the
Colorado State's Jay Norvell gets low marks across the board this week for comments in lead-up to the rivalry game with Deion Sanders' Colorado.
The best F1 race of the season, and an excellent showcase for one of the best all-round sports packages on telly at the moment, Sky’s coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix had a bit of everything and was the stand-out sporting TV event of the weekend.
The embattled head coach found himself in hot water earlier this week after a report that he made some players uncomfortable with his phone sharing exercise.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABC will be airing more “Monday Night Football” games than originally planned. An additional 10 games originally set to appear only on ESPN will be simulcast on ABC. The additional games will be on network television because of the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others. The
Embattled head coach Mike Babcock's phone-related stunts extended beyond just his team's players, apparently.