Lions DE Josh Paschal feeling more confident entering second season
Lions defensive end Josh Paschal says he's feeling more confident entering his second NFL season. Jeanna Trotman reports from Allen Park.
Video of Allysha Chapman's comment during the 4-0 defeat to Australia has gone viral.
Dallas Cowboys are going through with Deuce Vaughn what Kansas State did. He’s really, really short.
Elliott, released in March, is still a free agent and looking for a job in the NFL
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are treating tight end Josh Pederson like they did Tim Tebow. No interviews, please. Head coach Doug Pederson’s son has been off limits to reporters, even in-house productions, through the first week of training camp. It’s a curious decision considering teammates and coaches insist Pederson is like anyone else trying to make the roster. But while the rest of the roster has been available, Josh Pederson has been mostly shielded. Sure, he took par
“I had those chances and (I felt like) basically I blew them,” says Garrett Davila of the Charlotte Knights. “But looking back, I didn’t blow them.”
Carrie Underwood has been belting out those famous Sunday Night Football opening lyrics since 2013.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Italy's players dropped to their knees, buried their faces and tearfully wondered how their tournament had suddenly ended following a shocking upset to South Africa in the Women’s World Cup. The 54th-ranked team in the world stunned Italy, ranked 16th by FIFA, with a 3-2 victory over the Italians in Wednesday's Group G finale. South Africa won with a stoppage-time goal by Thembi Kgatlana. South Africa was ecstatic as players screamed and danced and said thankful pr
Ranking the top contenders in the wake of the MLB trade deadline usually consists of a mild favorite and then everyone else. Not so much this year.
MLB trade deadline day came and went in fairly quiet fashion for the Toronto Blue Jays.
MELBOURNE, Australia — While the final score between Canada and Australia was anything but close, the opening goal in the lopsided 4-0 Matildas' win showed just how tight the margins can be in world football. Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold started the move, after skilfully corralling a hard-hit backpass from a defender under pressure from Canadian Adriana Leon, with a sweeping pass that found Caitlin Foord near midfield. She quickly sent the ball forward to Steph Catley, whose ensuing cr
Check out our latest batch of running back rankings for the 2023 fantasy draft season.
With Bronny James recovering from a sudden cardiac arrest, here's what sports cardiologists can explain about the health condition — and how realistic a return to the court could be.
Dr. J created a stir with a top-10 list of greatest NBA players that lacked LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Shaquille O'Neal now offers his top 10.
Luke Rockhold is throwing his name into consideration to be Georges St-Pierre's opponent for his upcoming grappling match.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in NBA trade rumors, including Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and more.
Nate Diaz thinks former UFC rival Conor McGregor should turn his attention to Justin Gaethje – rather than Michael Chandler
The Blue Jays appear to have dodged a bullet as manager John Schneider revealed some good news on Tuesday regarding Bo Bichette's injury status.
The retired tennis legend is reportedly earning more in endorsements than Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic combined.
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop and American League batting leader Bo Bichette left Monday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning because of a sore right knee. Bichette hit a two-out single to right field off Orioles right-hander Kyle Gibson and made the turn for second, but started to slow up as he saw Anthony Santander throwing the ball to the infield. Bichette then stopped running and reached for his knee. Shortstop Jorge Mateo came over and tagged Bichette to end
So much for the Denver Broncos' enviable depth at the wide receiver position. Losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending injury for a second consecutive season and KJ Hamler to yet another health setback has thinned the number of veteran targets at Russell Wilson's disposal two weeks before they even play a preseason game. Coach Sean Payton confirmed Tuesday that Patrick will miss the entire 2023 season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in a noncontact drill a day earlier — and just two days shy