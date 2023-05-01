Lions GM Brad Holmes reflects on 2023 NFL Draft

Reuters

China's Ding Liren was crowned on Sunday as the 17th world chess champion in a tense match against Russian-born Ian Nepomniachtchi in Astana, Kazakhstan, in the last chapter of an odds-defying sequence of events. Thirty-year-old Ding won the rapid chess playoff by 2.5 points to 1.5, capitalizing on Nepomniachtchi's mistakes in time trouble in the last of the shorter-format games, following the pair's 7-7 tie in a psychological battle across 14 longer "classical" games. "One Ding to rule em all," fellow grandmaster Anish Giri wrote on Twitter in honour of the new champion.