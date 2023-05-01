Lions GM Brad Holmes reflects on 2023 NFL Draft
Lions general manager Brad Holmes shared his thoughts on Detroit's 2023 NFL Draft class.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald also doled out a D to one of the best teams in the NFL.
Several players in this year's NFL draft taken after Round 1 look poised to yield significant returns on investment and outperform their draft slot.
Deion Sanders says he’s “ashamed” for 31 of the 32 NFL teams after just one player from HBCUs was selected during the 2023 NFL draft over the weekend.
Several teams' NFL draft decisions could be an indicator that some notable veterans might not be in their plans for much longer.
Yahoo Sports draft expert lauds Pittsburgh and Baltimore and most of the AFC South, but has questions for several teams.
The Bruins' shocking first-round loss opens the door for a new favorite.
American golfer Talor Gooch, who is part of the rebel LIV series, has revealed his frustration at losing almost half of his most recent winnings to tax.
The play-by-play man's take on the team's premature ouster was way over the top.
Being a run-pass dynamo and team captain of national-champ Georgia wasn’t enough to keep McIntosh from falling to the final round.
With all 259 picks announced, it's time to hand out grades for the 2023 NFL draft. Which teams hauled in the best classes – and which ones fell short?
The Manchester United forward helped out the Switzerland international in Manchester
Cruise, 28, posed with a thumbs-up while rocking his best golf outfit
With this year's NFL draft wrapped up, it's time to look ahead to 2024. One year out, the quarterback talent looks supremely promising.
The combat sports world lost its mind when Conor McGregor faced off with Mike Perry after his TKO of Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41 debut.
The Dalton Kincaid selection knocks this grade down. That type of tight end didn’t seem like a huge need for the Bills compared to other holes on their roster.
China's Ding Liren was crowned on Sunday as the 17th world chess champion in a tense match against Russian-born Ian Nepomniachtchi in Astana, Kazakhstan, in the last chapter of an odds-defying sequence of events. Thirty-year-old Ding won the rapid chess playoff by 2.5 points to 1.5, capitalizing on Nepomniachtchi's mistakes in time trouble in the last of the shorter-format games, following the pair's 7-7 tie in a psychological battle across 14 longer "classical" games. "One Ding to rule em all," fellow grandmaster Anish Giri wrote on Twitter in honour of the new champion.
"He's a hero at all of us," Lambert told PEOPLE of Willie Nelson while popping into the photo booth. "There's only one time that Willie Nelson turns 90 and you not only can't have a discussion about country music that doesn't include Willie Nelson, you can't really tell the full story about American music as a whole without Willie Nelson," Crockett told PEOPLE. "I've had a lot of just really nice, sincere moments with Willie," Johnson told PEOPLE.
By Tom Cary, Senior Sports Correspondent, in Baku
With the second round of the NBA playoffs beginning, we rank the eight remaining teams.
Photographers had to get out of the way as Ocon pitted on the final lap of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.