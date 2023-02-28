Lions getting alternate helmets in 2023, but new uniforms to come in 2024
Lions getting alternate helmets in 2023, but new uniforms to come in 2024 | Brad Galli has more
Lions getting alternate helmets in 2023, but new uniforms to come in 2024 | Brad Galli has more
Prison reform boss Sheree Spencer kicked, punched, bit and spat on her husband, who was for years was too afraid to speak out.
Vladimir Putin is reportedly living with his gymnast girlfriend on a vast, heavily-guarded country estate featuring several palatial mansions and a playground for their young children.
Top congressional Democrats have condemned the move. But McConnell, along with several House Republicans, declined to offer judgment on it.
The far-right congresswoman now says releasing certain footage would be "foolish" after Republicans shared video with Tucker Carlson.
A flurry of drone attacks targeted regions inside Russia. The Russian death toll in the Ukraine invasion surpasses all of its wars since WWII.
A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.
The Duke of Sussex claimed he took magic mushrooms and hallucinated that a toilet was talking during a bash at the Friends star's home.
Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersChaos erupted in Russia overnight as drones swarmed multiple regions, sparking an explosion at an oil depot and the deployment of fighter jets near St. Petersburg, according to local reports.One strike at around 2 a.m. in the Krasnodar region was less than 100 feet from a Russian Defense Ministry barracks, the independent Agentstvo News reports. Two drones filled with explosives landed at a nearby Rosneft oil depot in Tuapse, sparking a blaze that was “quickly extingui
‘Predators will devour a predator’, says Ukrainian president
The Maple Leafs are sending promising defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals.
Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross has been married for almost 40 years. The couple walked the red carpet ahead of the SAG Awards, where Sam won an award.
The Georgia extremist's remark on Fox News was absurd, even by her standards.
Ferrari can be a little judgemental about their own customers…
A Russian spy plane worth £274 million has been severely damaged by partisans in Belarus.
The conspiracy theorist is preaching acceptance after claiming she was "attacked" by an "insane woman" at a restaurant
Meri and Kody Brown had been in a platonic relationship for several years after she became entangled in a 2015 emotional affair with a catfish who turned out to be a woman
A judge told the transgender rapist Isla Bryson that they were not “the victim in this situation”, as the 31-year-old was jailed for eight years.
Ashley Graham just shared a snap from behind the scenes at Milan fashion week, where she's lounging on a bed completely naked.
China's peace plan was unveiled days after the US warned that Beijing could send lethal weapons to Russia to be used in Ukraine.
The former president made the vague comments in a radio interview