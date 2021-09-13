Lions fans find new ways to tailgate
With Eastern Market closed to tailgaters this year, Detroit Lions fans are finding news ways to party before the games.
Djokovic lost his first Grand Slam match all year, and Medvedev won his very first Grand Slam.
The Bills entered the season with Super Bowl dreams. They left Week 1 with their tails between their legs.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández each hit a grand slam and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 44th homer as the Blue Jays overpowered the Orioles 22-7.
Jameis Winston looked as good as he ever has in his debut as the Saints' starting quarterback.
The Browns had a big upset win slip away.
Jalen Hurts didn't get the strongest votes of confidence this offseason.
Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Browns and Chiefs
And then he took a perfect game into the eighth inning.
Hope was high in Indianapolis entering this season, with a lot of it hanging on a Wentz resurgence.
Scott Pianowski runs down the big winners and losers form Week 1, including a masterful performance by Kyler Murray.
Trevor Lawrence's debut for Jacksonville was his first regular-season loss ever. And it got worse from there.
America's fourth-largest city had better things to do on Sunday than pay to watch the Texans.
Leylah Fernandez captivated the tennis world with her US Open run.
The Blue Jays' roster looks a lot different from the start of the season. Here are the surging club's most notable mid-season moves.
One game in, the Rams' bet on Matthew Stafford is looking strong.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the Saints “absolutely embarrassed” Green Bay. That’s not the kind of assessment anyone wants to land on in Week 1, coming out of a noisy offseason.
Just imagine if he played all the snaps for the Bears.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New Orleans Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the 11th overall draft choice in 2017, has agreed to a five-year extension worth in the range of $97 million, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the agreement had not been announced. The 25-year-old Lattimore, who was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, has 10 career interceptions and has been named to three Pro Bo
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants' vaunted defense was supposed to carry the team while Daniel Jones and his banged-up skill players on offense ironed things out after an training camp marked by injuries. In the opening game of the season, the D just couldn’t get off the field. Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdown passes and kept the Broncos on the field for more than 35 minutes by making one clutch play after another in a 27-13 win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. T
SCOREBOARD Monday, Sept. 13 Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. EDT. Lamar Jackson will look to lead the Ravens to their sixth straight season-opening win. They'll have to do it with a backfield hit by season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Meanwhile, Derek Carr and the Raiders will be playing their first regular-season game in front of fans since moving to Las Vegas from Oakland. ___ STARS Passing — Jameis Winston, Saints, tied a career high with five touchdown pass