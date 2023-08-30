Lions add 10 to practice squad, lose Starling Thomas to Cardinals

The Canadian Press

Carl Hagelin has decided to retire from the NHL at age 35, citing an eye injury that has kept him out of game action for nearly a year and a half. Hagelin has not played since taking an errant stick to his left eye during Washington Capitals practice on March 1, 2022. He underwent surgery, and the team immediately deemed it a serious injury with concern about Hagelin's quality of life outside hockey. The smooth-skating Swedish winger also had hip resurfacing surgery this past February. That foll