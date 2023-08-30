Lions add 10 to practice squad, lose Starling Thomas to Cardinals
Lions add 10 to practice squad, lose Starling Thomas to Cardinals | Brad Galli has more
Lions add 10 to practice squad, lose Starling Thomas to Cardinals | Brad Galli has more
Prince Harry was overcome with emotion in his new documentary about the Invictus Games and it has everything to do with Meghan Markle. See video.
Lucas hopped onto his dad's shoulders for a better view — and looked more grown up than ever
Sheldon Keefe will be the Leafs' head coach for the foreseeable future.
Var has been the scourge of football fans for years. But on Tuesday it was tennis’s turn to get to grips with new technology, with decidedly mixed results.
Last week's end of the FIFA Women's World Cup gave us so much excitement and a new champion in Spain. We witnessed the host countries flourish with support, and we watched a team mobilize to win the greatest prize in women's football under tumultuous circumstances.But we had hardly a moment to savour the joy before it was brutally snatched from the players and fans and completely overtaken by Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).Since that moment when Rubiales aggre
Jordi Fernandez is clearly a big Alanis Morissette fan.
Our NFL Team Rankings for 2023 season are split into four tiers: Super Bowl favorites, playoff contenders, also-rans and the dregs. The top four overall includes three you might expect — and one shocker
The Blue Jays manager made a costly and difficult-to-explain decision in a one-run loss on Tuesday — and the rationale didn't hold water.
We draft players we're a bit scared of, hoping they reach their full potential. Here's who Matt Harmon is worried he's wrong about in 2023.
Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are named among United States captain Zach Johnson's six wildcard picks for the Ryder Cup.
Three-time All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson hit just .207 with 25 home runs over two rocky seasons in the Bronx.
Seven fantasy analysts reveal the biggest name at running back they're fading this football draft season.
"Where is that from? That can't be from in here, surely," said one of the game's commentators, as they tried to bring focus back to the game.
The newly-formed Professional Women's Hockey League has announced its first six teams on Tuesday, plus information on free agency and the draft.
Jon Jones is focused on Stipe Miocic ahead of their UFC 295 clash – maybe a little TOO focused.
Carl Hagelin has decided to retire from the NHL at age 35, citing an eye injury that has kept him out of game action for nearly a year and a half. Hagelin has not played since taking an errant stick to his left eye during Washington Capitals practice on March 1, 2022. He underwent surgery, and the team immediately deemed it a serious injury with concern about Hagelin's quality of life outside hockey. The smooth-skating Swedish winger also had hip resurfacing surgery this past February. That foll
The breakout Norwegian golfer has had himself an enormous few weeks.
“I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?"
Blue Jays manager John Schneider explained why he didn't opt to use a pinch-runner for Alejandro Kirk when trailing by two runs in the eighth inning of Tuesday's eventual one-run loss to the Nationals.
Jimmy Garoppolo started 10 games for the 49ers last season after Trey Lance got injured.