Lionesses finals fever: Fans share excitement and encouragement
With just a few days to go until England plays against Spain in the FIFA Women's World Cup Final, fans share their excitement and words of encouragement for the Lionesses.
With just a few days to go until England plays against Spain in the FIFA Women's World Cup Final, fans share their excitement and words of encouragement for the Lionesses.
Sarina Wiegman said she feels as though she is “living a fairy tale” after her side ended English football’s 57-year wait for an appearance in a World Cup final by beating co-hosts Australia 3-1 on a historic night in Sydney.
The surreal ride of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami continued Tuesday night in a 4-1 victory at Philadelphia that sends Miami to the championship match of the Leagues Cup tournament.
The former president looked gloomy and tense at his Bedminster golf club last week, just days before he was charged in Georgia.
Kevin Kiermaier may be on the injured list, but he's still playing a big role for the Blue Jays, both on and off the field.
By Tom Garry, Women’s Football Reporter, in Sydney
Never say never is an often repeated statement in football and it would be wise to bear this in mind around Harry Maguire. Turning down West Ham, the club with the second biggest stadium in the Premier League and preparing for a third successive European campaign, would on the face of it not seem to make much sense. Aged 30, Maguire might feel he is not ready to abandon the concept of playing for United - or, more importantly, a Champions League club.
SYDNEY (AP) — It took fives games and 62 minutes for Sam Kerr to finally make her mark on the Women's World Cup. The superstar striker's only goal in open play of this tournament was an equalizer against England in Wednesday's semifinal — a shot that brought the sold-out crowd of 75,784 roaring to their feet in support of the Matildas. The Australian captain pounded her chest and then raised her closed fist to the crowd, urging their supporters to help push the Matildas into their first World Cu
As Odell Beckham Jr. gets a new chance with the Ravens, it's fair to wonder what could have been for him.
According to Colby Covington, his title fight with Leon Edwards could remain on hold because of a Jon Jones request to the UFC.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are spending the school summer holidays
And will the Prince of Wales be heading to Australia?
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
MONTREAL — Kent Hughes admits he never really intended to reacquire Jeff Petry about a year after trading him. But the Montreal Canadiens general manager felt he could capitalize on a situation where they could help facilitate a trade between two other teams. Nine days after acquiring Petry from the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Canadiens traded the veteran American defenceman to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenceman Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft. T
The Prince of Wales will be watching the England women's football team face off Spain in the World Cup final from his home in the UK – but these royals are going to be in Australia for the exciting game
Liverpool need a defensive midfielder. Alexis Mac Allister may have acquitted himself soundly in that role on his debut at Chelsea but the Fabinho-sized hole was very apparent in Jurgen Klopp's midfield.
With summer signing Rasmus Hojlund not yet fully fit, Marcus Rashford was employed as a central striker in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday. Rashford had four efforts at goal, the joint-most in the United side along with Alejandro Garnacho.
Alisson Becker has no plans to leave Liverpool after Al Nassr link, Mohamed Salah open to Saudi Arabia negotiations, Al Hilal make offer for Aleksandar Mitrovic, plus more.
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Lionel Messi keeps scoring goals, and Inter Miami keeps winning games. Messi ripped a shot from 30 yards past three Philadelphia defenders in the 20th minute that made fans who paid a record price for soccer tickets in the Philly area rejoice, and Inter Miami beat the Union 4-1 in a Leagues Cup semifinal on Tuesday night. Major League Soccer is Messi's league now. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his ninth goal in six matches with his new team in front of a crowd that
Jake Paul believes if the UFC paid a minimum of $50,000 to its fighters, the sport would be in a better place.
Toews issued a heartfelt statement thanking fans, teammates, and staff, sharing that he planned to sit out the upcoming NHL season.