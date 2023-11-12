Lion roams streets of Italian seaside town after escaping from circus
Lion roams streets of Italian seaside town after escaping from circusLAV
Lion roams streets of Italian seaside town after escaping from circusLAV
The incident, which allegedly happened at a school playground in Fort Greene Brooklyn, is ongoing. The police are asking for the public's help identifying the woman wanted for questioning
Israeli forces on Saturday night claimed to have killed a Hamas commander who held 1,000 Gazans “hostage” in a hospital as human shields.
The NOAA released snowfall prediction maps. Here's what the weather will be like near you.
Desperate Palestinians have begun attacking Hamas security forces as tensions grow in Gaza over chronic shortages of food, water and medicine.
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg hockey coach is facing a slew of charges after police allege she sexually assaulted and exploited a player. The alleged offences happened over a two-year period when the female coach was in her 20s and the female complainant was in her teens, police said Friday. Investigators allege the assaults began while the complainant was being coached by the woman and they continued after the girl stopped playing hockey. "This wasn't just limited to a rink scenario. This was a relatio
One person is believed to be dead on a property near the U.S. border in Langley, B.C., after a fire broke out during a large-scale police operation Friday, the RCMP said Saturday.B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIOBC), confirmed to CBC News that it is now investigating the incident, which left two police vehicles heavily damaged by fire. Officers responded to a report of a "distraught" individual on the 23000-block of 0 Avenue property, Friday after 10 a.m.
Amid her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis, singer Celine Dion had fans emotional after she posted a surprise health update on Instagram.
No one knows when Russia's war against Ukraine will end, but it could end very suddenly, the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak said in an interview with 1+1 channel host Natalia Mosiychuk on her YouTube channel released on Nov. 10.
Some 25 Russian invaders were killed, another 30 injured, and eight vehicles destroyed in a Ukrainian artillery attack on a Russian convoy of 11 supply trucks near occupied Hladkivka in Kherson Oblast’s Skadovsk district, Ukrainian military reported on Nov. 10.
The tech investor said the former president was not happy with him.
A source tells PEOPLE that the two "looked so cute on their low-key date night" and that "they also left holding hands"
The former president echoed some of the abortion whoppers told by his Republican opponents in the debate.
It can actually be good if you're feeling lousy after you get your COVID vaccine. Here are the symptoms to look out for with the 2023 COVID booster shot.
One aide told The Washington Post that Trump might have been online shopping.
"She clearly never had a toy before in her life," the canine's new pet parent, Rachelle Carranza, tells PEOPLE
Jamie Oliver and wife Jools were able to reunite with daughter Poppy following her decision to travel the world and it's clear the moment was very emotional for the model
Royal experts have suggested that Prince William will be a 'very radical monarch' and has plans for major changes within the Royal Family
They expect their household income to increase — but not their debt to go away.
Chris UngerWhen Donald Trump arrived at the UFC 295 pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden Saturday night with an entourage that included Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock, Dana White and his son, Donald Trump Jr., he was reportedly met with mostly cheers from the New York crowd. But just behind him, seated next to comedian Bill Burr, a woman who appeared to be Burr’s wife, actress and producer Nia Renée Hill, could be seen on camera flashing double middle fingers his way. While Burr’s politics are
"Elon is a very special guy," Jehn Balajadia told Esther Crawford, a new book said. "Your job is to help take care of him, protect him."