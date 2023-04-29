Line of Severe Storms Form Over Texas Bringing 'Large Hail and Damaging Winds'

A line of severe storms formed over the state of Texas on Friday, April 28, satellite imagery showed.

Footage recorded by CIRA shows large cloud formations moving over the state on Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in central Texas was tracking the storms as they moved east across the coastal plains, and warned of “large hail and damaging winds.”

Video verified by Storyful shows the impact of storms over Texas, bringing heavy rain, as well as hail. Credit: CIRA via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]