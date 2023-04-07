Lindy Waters III with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz
Lindy Waters III (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz, 04/06/2023
What a disaster.
With the Raptors locked into a play-in position, here's all you need to know about the push for the final NBA playoff spots.
Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock said on social media that he now owns an island in Placencia, Belize.
The quest for the highest possible playoff seed is another story for the Clippers and Lakers. The Clippers’ 11th straight victory over their Crypto.com Arena hallmates pulled them into a tie with idle Golden State for fifth in the West at 42-38. The Clippers and Lakers came into their final meeting of the season tied in the standings at 41-38.
Mark Cuban also blames Jalen Brunson’s dad for him leaving the team in free agency, because, “things went south when the parents got involved.”
Ben Affleck, who directed and stars in the biopic, "blew" the scene that criticized the Portland Trail Blazers' for refusing to draft the NBA legend.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2007 NBA draft class, including Kevin Durant, Mike Conley Al Horford, Joakim Noah and Greg Oden.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his boldest early top-12 rankings for the 2023-24 NBA season!
A controversial defeat to the Golden State Warriors left a sour taste in the mouth of the Dallas Mavericks but their protest was denied.
Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder provided big plays in key moments Tuesday during the Lakers' overtime victory against Utah. Here's how they did it.
These second-half comebacks are becoming a thing for the Golden State Warriors, much like those old third-quarter surges that used to define this bunch. Stephen Curry scored 34 points, Jordan Poole dazzled down the stretch to score 30 and the Warriors didn't lead until the 8:29 mark of the fourth quarter on the way to beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-125 on Tuesday night. The winner of the Clippers-Lakers game Wednesday jumps to fifth and will drop Golden State to sixth.
Memphis Grizzlies (50-30, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (58-22, first in the Eastern Conference)Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces the Milwaukee Bucks after Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 40 points in the Grizzlies' 138-131 overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.The Bucks are 32-8 in home games. Milwaukee leads the NBA with 37.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 9.6.The Grizzlies are 15-24 on the road. Memphis is eighth i
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Keita Bates-Diop had 25 points, Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson added 24 points each and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Portland Trail Blazers 129-127 on Thursday night in the first NBA in Texas’ capitol city. Tre Jones had 18 points and 10 assists for San Antonio, which is guaranteed to finish with one of the NBA's three-worst records. Kevin Knox had 24 points to lead Portland and Drew Eubanks added 23 points against his former team. The Trail Blazers have lost seven o
Danny Green scored 21 points, Cedi Osman added 19 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 118-94 on Thursday night in a game in which both teams rested their starters. Isaiah Mobley came off the bench with 18 points for the Cavaliers, who had clinched the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by beating the Magic on Tuesday night. Jalen Suggs led the Magic with 22 points in their home finale.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro each scored 24 points and the Miami Heat kept alive their hopes of avoiding the NBA’s play-in tournament with a 129-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Max Strus and Bam Adebayo both added 14 points. Miami started fast, leading 41-31 after a quarter. The Heat (43-37) would have to win both of their remaining games (at Washington and home against Orlando) and have Brooklyn lose both home games this weekend (to Orlando and Phil
Ben Affleck's movie 'Air,' about the partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike, has surreal parallels for me and my son, NBA star Kevin Durant.
While Herbert Jones makes his living as the Pelicans’ top defender, he can also punish opponents who underestimate his shot. Jones highlighted a career-high, 35-point performance with five 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 138-131 in overtime Wednesday night and clinch a play-in spot. “I show up every day and put in a ton of work on my jump shot,” said Jones, who repeatedly found himself unguarded by the Grizzlies when he received the ball near the 3-point arc.
The NBA on Thursday denied a protest by the Dallas Mavericks over a confusing sequence that led to an uncontested basket for Golden State in a two-point win by the Warriors. The league said the Mavericks weren't deprived of an opportunity to win because the sequence happened with almost 14 minutes remaining and Dallas led after the basket. While the NBA acknowledged officials could have managed the situation better, that wasn't enough for the “extraordinary remedy” of upholding the protest.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/04/2023
The Dallas Mavericks filed a protest of the loss, which ended in a 127-125 score, following a bizarre scene late in the third quarter.