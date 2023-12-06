Lily Johnson wins Miss Maine field hockey
Lily Johnson of Cheverus won the event over the weekend.
Lily Johnson of Cheverus won the event over the weekend.
Promoter Eric Garcia's phone started ringing just seconds after Robelis Despaigne's wicked knockout. It was UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard.
Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup future has been thrown into doubt with speculation intensifying that he will imminently sign a record £450 million deal with LIV and join alongside another former world No 1 and one of Europe’s promising young players.
What a burn!
Lip readers are convinced that Taylor Swift yelled "come on Trav" during the Chiefs game on Sunday and there's a video.
An NFL official who was involved in a collision with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara suffered a fractured fibula and a dislocated knee and will have surgery, the team announced on Monday.
The NFL star enjoyed a star-studded party in N.Y.C. after his Jets fell to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday
The 16-team, 32-player field features 24 of the top 50 in the world from the LPGA and PGA Tour.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had his right leg rolled up on as he was being sacked during the fourth quarter against the Bengals.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel has fired special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman after the Titans had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdow n followed by the punter suffering a season-ending injury on his next punt attempt. Vrabel announced the rare in-season coaching change Monday with Tom Quinn taking over for the rest of this season. The move comes after the Titans (4-8) lost second-year punter Ryan Stonehouse to an injured left leg. Vrabel said Stonehouse will need
Jon Jones finds Tom Aspinall's request for him to be stripped of the UFC heavyweight title belt rather amusing.
San Francisco devised an unconventional game plan to contain Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' ground game, and it worked to perfection.
Using TCU’s appearance in the 2022 national title game to justify excluding Florida State from the playoffs is dumb.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani met with the Los Angeles Dodgers a few days ago at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts revealed Tuesday at the winter meetings. The two-way star is expected to command a record contract of $500 million-plus on the free agent market coming off his second AL MVP award in three seasons. “He has a very good poker face,” Roberts said. The meeting lasted two-to-three hours. “We want to respect Shohei’s wishes as far as being private,” Roberts said, "but obviously
LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon QB Bo Nix and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. were named Heisman finalists for 2023.
Here’s what Travis Kelce said to Patrick Mahomes after the loss in Green Bay — and why it needed to be said.
Daniel Cormier was not happy with the stoppage in the Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green fight at UFC on ESPN 52 in Austin.
Susie Wolff, the F1 academy managing director, has branded allegations that she told her husband and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff confidential information as “misogynistic”.
The Yankees have a new outfielder, but not THAT new outfielder.
Captain Christine Sinclair calls time on her international career on Tuesday with a final game against Australia at B.C. Place Stadium. Some facts about the 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C.: -- The first concert she attended was the Spice Girls. -- Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror" always finds its way onto her playlist the day of a game. It's been part of her routine since her playing days at the University of Portland. -- After the 2012 Olympics, Sinclair turned down an offer from Paris Sain
Robert Saleh isn't ready to name the Jets' starting quarterback, but he said Zach Wilson has no problem returning to the field if asked.