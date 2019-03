Monaco's revival under Leonardo Jardim's second tenure continued on Friday night, when they beat Lille 1-0 away from home. In a cagey encounter, Nicolas Pepe had his chances for the hosts, but Jonathan Bamba hitting the bar was the closest Lille came in the first half. And in second half stoppage time, the visitors pounced on their one clear opportunity. Carlos Vinicius cleverly lobbed it over Jose Fonte, before finishing with calmness.

Scroll to continue with content Ad