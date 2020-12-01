We will likely see 'a surge upon a surge’ -Fauci

Fauci spoke during a live-streamed coronavirus meeting with Colorado Governor Jared Polis, warning of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases "the likes of which is worse than the surges that we all saw in the late winter and early spring."

"Instead of thinking in terms of the Thanksgiving holiday and then the Christmas holiday as two separate events, I think we’re going to be looking at 30 or more days of a period of time of precarious risk," Fauci said.

