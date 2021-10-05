Liguria Hit by Flooding After Torrential Rain

Heavy rain stuck the northern Italian coastal region of Liguria on Monday, October 4, with rivers bursting their banks in the wake of the downpour.

Twitter user @nathaliespataro recorded this footage showing the swollen Bormida di Spigno River in the town of Cairo Montenotte.

Train services between Savona and Turin were suspended due the flooding, according to ANSA.

Local authorities issued red and orange alerts for parts of the region, which were lifted on the morning of October 5. Credit: @nathaliespataro via Storyful