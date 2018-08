FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé says he does not have "time to hang around doing nothing" after making a dramatic return to Ligue 1 football with Paris Saint-Germain. What a 45 minute from the France international, who scored two goals from the bench during their 3-1 victory against Guingamp on Sunday. The 19-year-old got 13 league goals last season. He will surely better that this term if he can reproduce that sort of display consistently.