Kylian Mbappé and Neymar were on point in the second half as PSG buried Angers 3-1, following a difficult first half. Despite opening the scoring through the usual Edinson Cavani, the Ligue 1 holders struggled, a Thomas Mangani penalty levelling the scores before Alphonse Areola - subbing in for Gigi Buffon - saved the Parisians with a stunning reflex save.