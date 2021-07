The Canadian Press

Relaxed and upbeat, the Canadian women's soccer team finishes off camp in California this week before leaving for Japan on Thursday. "I feel like we're getting some real work done, on the pitch, off the pitch," coach Bev Priestman told reporters Monday. "So so far (it's been) really really good. I feel like we're moving forward. The group feels great. There's a great culture. "When you have less players, there's a better connection. And so far it's been brilliant." The eighth-ranked Canadians wi