Lightning Strikes Tower of the Americas in San Antonio

Eyewitness video has captured the moment lightning struck the Tower of the Americas in San Antonio, Texas, on May 24.

Video posted to Twitter by Robert Rubio shows flashes of light as lightning strikes the 750-foot tower.

“Pardon my excitement,” he wrote.

The light show occurred as a tornado warning was in effect for Bexar County and a severe thunderstorm watch for several others. Credit: Robert Rubio / @rdrubio via Storyful