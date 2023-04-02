Lightning Strikes Little Rock During Tornado-Warned Storm

Storyful

Lightning was seen on the horizon in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday, March 31, the same day a severe weather system created a tornado that ripped through the city.

Video filmed by Robert Pryor shows cloud-to-ground lightning striking Little Rock.

At least five people were killed in tornado-warned storms across Arkansas on Friday, including four in a tornado that struck the town of Wynne, according to local news reports. Buildings were damaged in Little Rock as the National Weather Service confirmed an EF3 tornado had hit the city.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency and activated the Arkansas National Guard in response to the severe weather. Credit: Robert Pryor via Storyful

