Lightning Strikes Empire State Building During Summer Storm in New York City

A series of strong storms swept across New York and New Jersey on July 6, bringing lightning, thunder, and even hail to some places across the area.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for severe thunderstorms across Brooklyn and Manhattan, along with a flash flood warning across parts of New Jersey.

Andy Close lives in lower Manhattan and happened to be recording the thunderstorm as a lightning bolt struck the Empire State Building in Midtown.

Storms are expected to roll through New York City until July 8, bringing more heavy rain and lightning to all five boroughs. Credit: Andy Close via Storyful