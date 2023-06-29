Lightning Strike Startles Storm Chaser While Filming Large Tornado in Nebraska

A lightning strike startled a storm chaser while he was documenting a large tornado on the ground southwest of Kimball, Nebraska, on Wednesday, June 28.

Footage by John Lamicq shows the large vortex moving on the ground behind a line of property. Lamicq told Storyful he stopped recording after a lightning strike startled him, causing him to lose a firm grip on the camera.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne confirmed the tornado touched down near Kimball, Nebraska. Credit: John Lamicq/Tempest Tours via Storyful