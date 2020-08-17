Lightning Strike Sears Tree in Summerville, South Carolina

A South Carolina woman captured the moment a tree in a neighbor’s backyard was scorched by lightning amid a thunderstorm that swept the region on Tuesday, August 14.

In this footage recorded by Summerville resident Amber Heffelbower, lighting bolts strike a tree twice in quick succession. An orange glow can be seen along the tree’s trunk following the second strike.

Local media reported that the Tuesday afternoon storm brought hail up to one-inch in size to Summervilleand and Ladson, as well as flooding from the heavy rain. Credit: Amber Heffelbower via Storyful