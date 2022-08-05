Lightning Strike Kills at Least Three Near White House

Storyful

A booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) being held in Dallas, Texas, this week featured a dramatic exhibition on the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol, according to social media posts.This footage posted to Twitter by journalist Laura Jedeed shows a group of onlookers wearing headphones watching a performer in an orange jumpsuit and a “Make America Great Again” hat crying as he sat in a jail cell set.“At this CPAC booth you receive a silent disco headset that plays harrowing testimony from people arrested for participating in J6,” read a caption accompanying the post. “Instead of dancing, you stand around and watch this guy cry.”Social media users identified the man in the exhibition as Brandon Straka, a far-right activist and founder of the #WalkAway Foundation.Straka was arrested for his involvement in the Capitol attack in January 2021 and charged with impeding a law enforcement officer during civil disorder, among other charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation in January 2022.According to local news reports, Straka recently made headlines for potentially providing false statements to the court about his involvement in the storming of the Capitol.According to the CPAC website, Straka was scheduled to speak at the event. Other notable speakers included former president Donald Trump, Fox News host Sean Hannity, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Credit: Laura Jedeed via Storyful