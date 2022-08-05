Lightning Strike Kills at Least Three Near White House

Three people were killed and one other remained in critical condition after a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday, according to D.C. police. Officials said the four victims were found near a large tree in Lafayette Square. Photo: Reuters

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hinako Shibuno finds putting form to take one-shot lead at Women’s Open

    The 23-year-old from Japan carded eight birdies in her opening round.

  • Former champion Hinako Shibuno sets testing clubhouse target at AIG Women’s Open

    Shibuno made a flying start with birdies on the first three holes and went on to card eight in total in a six-under-par 65 in the £6million event.

  • Texas man sentenced to 25 years after attacking Asian family, including slashing 6-year-old

    A Texas man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on hate crime charges after attacking an Asian family, including slashing a 6-year-old child.

  • Trump news – live: Ex-president expected to testify for New York AG real estate probe ‘in coming days’

    Jan 6 investigators are summoning more and more figures in ex-president’s inner circle

  • In CPAC Booth, Man Cries in Mock Prison Cell as Headsets Play Jan 6 Testimony

    A booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) being held in Dallas, Texas, this week featured a dramatic exhibition on the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol, according to social media posts.This footage posted to Twitter by journalist Laura Jedeed shows a group of onlookers wearing headphones watching a performer in an orange jumpsuit and a “Make America Great Again” hat crying as he sat in a jail cell set.“At this CPAC booth you receive a silent disco headset that plays harrowing testimony from people arrested for participating in J6,” read a caption accompanying the post. “Instead of dancing, you stand around and watch this guy cry.”Social media users identified the man in the exhibition as Brandon Straka, a far-right activist and founder of the #WalkAway Foundation.Straka was arrested for his involvement in the Capitol attack in January 2021 and charged with impeding a law enforcement officer during civil disorder, among other charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation in January 2022.According to local news reports, Straka recently made headlines for potentially providing false statements to the court about his involvement in the storming of the Capitol.According to the CPAC website, Straka was scheduled to speak at the event. Other notable speakers included former president Donald Trump, Fox News host Sean Hannity, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Credit: Laura Jedeed via Storyful

  • Trump Leaves RNC Ensnared In Criminal Probes Of His Coup Attempt

    At least half a dozen RNC members could face prison time for their roles in the "fake elector" scheme that Trump pushed to illegally remain in office.

  • Louise Duncan keeps herself in the mix after caddie's ball mix-up at Women's Open

    It was a day when Louise Duncan, the darling of these galleries, first watched her caddie throw her playing partner’s ball over a wall and deep into a nettle bush and finished with the 22-year-old admitting that depending on the size of her first cheque as a pro here on Sunday, it will either be a ferry to Arran or a flight to Tobago.

  • Jared Kushner told Ivanka Trump he was ready for the end of Trump's presidency during its final days: 'We will get our lives back'

    Kushner and Ivanka Trump have stayed out of the spotlight since leaving the White House and largely avoided former President Trump last year.

  • After weeks of rumors, Lady Gaga officially joins Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker' sequel

    The official casting announcement comes after Lady Gaga was reportedly in talks to play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.

  • PEOPLE in 10: The News That Defined the Week PLUS Jane Fonda Joins Us

    Princess Charlotte makes her first solo outing with Kate Middleton and Prince William, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announce pregnancy, Angelina Jolie busts a move, Kim Kardashian gets a makeover, and Justin Bieber performs again after health scare

  • 10 Best Sofa Covers to Protect and Upgrade Your (Old) Couch

    Whether it's your seen-some-days three-seater or brand new sectional, these 10 best couch covers and slipcovers will upgrade and protect them for life.

  • Trump endorsee gains on GOP incumbent who voted to impeach

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection, appeared well positioned Friday to advance to the general election in his Washington state primary, while fellow Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who took the same vote, fought to hold off a Trump-backed opponent. Democrat Marie Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District in southwestern Washington, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24%

  • Loonie posts weekly decline as Canadian jobs data disappoints

    The Canadian dollar fell to a two-week low against the greenback on Friday as Canada's economy shed jobs for a second straight month in July, contrasting with a surge in U.S. hiring that could accelerate Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. "The divergence in this morning's employment figures between Canada and the U.S. is the main driver of CAD weakness today," said Tony Valente, senior FX dealer at AscendantFX. The Bank of Canada is also expected to opt for an oversized rate hike next month despite data showing that Canada's economy shed 31,000 jobs in July, missing analyst expectations for an increase of 20,000.

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau