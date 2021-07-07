Lightning Streaks Behind New York Skyline in Dazzling Footage

A photographer captured multiple lightning bolts streaking across the sky behind the Manhattan skyline on July 6.

This footage was posted to Mirza Kudic’s Twitter page, @DesMoinesPhoto. It shows the iconic city skyline complemented by lightning bolts.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for New York City on Tuesday. Video recorded by a New York-based photographer captured the moment a lightning bolt struck the spire of One World Trade Center on the same night. Credit: @DesMoinesPhoto via Storyful