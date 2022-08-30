Lightning is a year-round threat at Kennedy Space Center. Why Artemis 1 still launches from there
There are plenty of reasons for NASA's scheduled rocket launches to be scrubbed. Artemis 1's scheduled Monday morning launch was pushed back until at least Friday due to a series of mechanical issues. But even before that, we got a glimpse of another potential threat to launch plans: lightning. Several bright bolts were caught on camera on Saturday, striking large towers positioned around the launchpad. Those towers are specifically designed to deflect lightning away from the rocket and other important structures at the pad.