Lightning to use rare long offseason to rest

After three straight years of playing in the Stanley Cup Final, the Tampa Bay Lightning saw its season come to an end in a 2-1 overtime loss in Game 6 of the first round to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bolts will have a long offseason for the first time in four years. For the players, it gives them a greater appreciation for all the winning they’re done the last three seasons, including back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. “Because the standard is so high and the bar is set so high here, sometimes people can lose perspective on how hard it is to just get into the playoffs,” captain Steven Stamkos said. “Just kind of weird obviously with all the success we’ve had the past couple of years to wake up and having nothing to do,” forward Alex Killorn added. One thing they will do is rest.