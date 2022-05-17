Lightning look beatable but know how to win when it matters

Both Tampa Bay and Florida looked vulnerable in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs but despite the Panthers offensive weapons, it's hard to look past the back-to-back champions, who know how to win in many different ways.

Video Transcript

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Let's start with the Battle of Florida. That's a series I'm eagerly looking to watch. The Lightning, they did what they did. The Florida Panthers, kind of wobbled against the Capitals but they're still the Florida Panthers. Could we see them beat the crap out of each other like they did last year? That's a very good question.

I first thought that the winner of the Leafs-Lightning series would win over the Florida Panthers. If the Leafs won that series, I would pick the Leafs over the Panthers. But I think with the injuries and how banged up the Lightning are right now--

I mean, Brayden Point as of right now is doubtful to play game one. I don't know how many games he's going to get in this series. I think health is going to hurt the Tampa Bay Lightning.

And we already saw in the first round, Andrei Vasilevskiy is human. He allowed the one goal in game seven, but that's still a lot for a guy who had shutout, after shutout, after shutout in the deciding game of a seven-game series.

I'm gonna pick the Florida Panthers to win this series in seven. We're gonna get a really good series out of this. Cuth, where are you leaning?

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Both teams look vulnerable definitely in the first round. But one looked vulnerable against a pretty mediocre team, I think, in the Washington Capitals. And the other looked vulnerable against, I think, a very, very good team, despite history repeating itself in the Toronto Maple Leafs.

So I'm going to go with the Tampa Bay Lightning to win in seven games. I'm not picking against them until they lose. You're going to hang plus money on the Tampa Bay Lightning, I will continue to take it. So Tampa, seven games over Florida in the Battle of-- what is it, Canadian Florida? Canadian Florida, is it the one?

JULIAN MCKENZIE: It could be Canadian Flor-- yeah, Canadian Florida or I don't know, whatever. Canadian Alberta, I guess--

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: American.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: --or American Alberta. Or I don't know what they call it. But this is interesting because for those who watch or listen to the Yahoo! Sports Hockey Podcast or if and following the McKenzie Cuthbert-- or sorry, the Cuthbert McKenzie Confidence Challenge--

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: If you win it, we'll change it for next year.

[LAUGHTER]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Definitely. I believe, in terms of our picks, this is where we differ in terms of teams that we're picking.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Oh, we differ on the other one, too, I think, but we'll get to that in a second.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, we'll get to the other one. Avery, your pick.

AVERY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: You know what? This is going to be a very fun-- and first of all, how did Alberta become Florida? We're Texas. We're not Florida. We're--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Yeah, all right, all right, all right, all right--

AVERY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: --Texas

JULIAN MCKENZIE: --all right, all right, all right.

AVERY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: All the Oiler, like Cowboy stuff.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: [IMITATING SOUTHERN ACCENT] You're Texas.

AVERY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Exactly.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: You're both. You're both.

AVERY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Wow, that's--

[LAUGHTER]

--an indictment on the province, Justin. [LAUGHS] But, hey, listen--

[LAUGHTER]

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Hey, I was born there. I know.

AVERY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Oh--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Anyway.

AVERY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: --my picks. I'm going to-- you know what, though? The Florida Panthers, yes, they're vulnerable, yes they should have beaten Washington in an easier fashion though. But for me, it's hard to go against Ekblad. It's hard to go against what they had with Barkov, even Carter Verhaeghe.

Carter Verhaeghe had three game-winning goal against the Capitals. The first time in a decade someone did that in a single series in a row. So I'm going to go for the Florida Panthers. I'm going to say it on seven, though.

Tampa Bay, they're the back-to-back consecutive champions. They'll not be an easy out by any means. But I'm going to go Florida in seven.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK, Omar?

- Yeah, I'm going Tampa in seven, man. The main, I guess, boost or positive about Tampa in the playoffs, people say it all the time, they can win in different ways. They can blow you out. They can shut it down defensively.

And I think when it comes to this series, given what they have-- Brayden Point will not play-- I don't know what the Kucherov situation was. I remember, like you know, the broadcaster saying he was going through something in game seven. And you know, asked you know, at the beginning of the game he didn't really look himself. There are some times in the series early he didn't look himself. Maybe that's an option.

But like, you said it, Andrei Vasilevskiy looked human in round one. I don't think Andrei Vasilevskiy looks human in game-- in round two, man. I think he knows he probably could have been better. And I think he'll-- I think that'll be a huge difference.

But again, to respect the offensive just force that Florida is, I think it won't be easy. So buddy, I'm still I'm going to say, Lightning in seven.

