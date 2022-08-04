Lightning Lights Up Night Sky as Storms Move Into Eastern Arizona

Lightning flashed across the night sky as storms moved into eastern parts of Arizona late on August 3.

Footage by Becky Field shows an impressive light show. Field said the video was filmed in Vernon in Apache County.

“Insane lightning storm right now,” she wrote on Twitter. “This has been going on for a solid 10 minutes and the strikes are getting closer together as it progresses,” she said.

“Lots of cloud to ground lightning being observed,” the weather service said, warning residents to move indoors. Credit: Becky Field via Storyful