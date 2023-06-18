Lightning Illuminates Storm Clouds Over Bentonville, Arkansas

Lighting illuminated storm clouds over Bentonville, Arkansas, early on Sunday, June 18, as severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain and wind to parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Video filmed by Rick Katzfey just before 2 am local time on Sunday shows the electric activity over Bentonville.

The National Weather Service warned of a forecast for extreme heat into the triple digits in parts of Oklahoma and northern Texas starting Monday. Credit: Rick Katzfey via Storyful