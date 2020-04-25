Lightning Illuminates Night Skies as Severe Storms Rolls Through Texas

Lightning illuminated night skies in Harris County, Texas, as storms rolled through the state on April 24.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado-based storm warning in the evening, urging residents of the state’s north to seek shelter.

Extreme weather was observed across the state, including hail in Red County and a massive funnel cloud near Telephone.

It marks the third day of severe storms in the southern states of the US. As of the evening of April 24, seven deaths had been reported. Credit: Jamie Garcia via Storyful